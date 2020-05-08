100 families in Mora-Parika NDC get COVID-19 relief supplies

At least 103 families on Friday got COVID-19 relief packages under the auspices of the local government authority, with the support of businesses, at Parika and nearby East Bank Essequibo communities.

The seven villages where the beneficiaries live are Parika, Hyde Park, Grove, Lookout, Naamryck, Salem and Mora- all of which make up the Mora-Parika Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

A senior official of the Council said the local government body contributed 30 percent of the relief packages and the elected body was “looking forward to do another drive because this was a drop in the ocean.”

The relief packages included food items, Panadol, soap and bleach. “They need the relief because of the pandemic, loss of jobs and all of Guyana -not only the pandemic but also the elections- because businesses are still at a standstill and persons are unwilling to invest and people have lost jobs,” NDC Overseer, Aleassa Peters told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

The NDC thanked County Pharmacy, Ashraf Alli and Son, Rhonda Restaurant, Barnes Secure Parking, Tozey Sawmill, V& J Supermarket, V&S supermarket, Pandit Krishna, Fagu Variety store. Odyssey Transport, Parika Sawmills, L. Bulkhan and Sons as well as NDC councillors Raywatti Outar, Ramgobin Prahalad, Daniel Narine, Ramballi Chanderballi, Harriram Samlall, Marilyn Peters for their contributions.

The Guyana government’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC), with private sector assistance and government funds, as well as the opposition PPP have been delivering COVID-19 relief supplies countrywide.

Many businesses have either closed their doors altogether and laid off staff while others have reduced their opening hours and reduced workers’ wages and salaries.