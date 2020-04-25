Brazilian dredge owner, Brazilian gang member die in shootout in Marudi, Rupununi

A Brazilian gold miner, who is the owner of a dredge, was shot and killed in Marudi, Rupununi.

One of the bandits was also shot dead by the now dead gold miner during an exchange of gunfire at about 6:30 PM Friday.

The gold miner’s name has been given as Zezao.

Region Nine Divisional Commander, Superintendent Keith King says police are treating the incident as a robbery-murder.

He says investigators believe that the perpetrators were four Brazilians.

Commander King said investigators were still probing the incident.