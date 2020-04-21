34 companies submit expressions of interest to market Guyana’s crude oil

Thirty-four companies on Tuesday submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) to sell Guyana’s oil exports over a period of 12 months.

The EOIs were opened by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

Already, the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Energy has said the company that wins the bid to market Guyana’s crude will not enjoy an automatic right of extension. The energy department has said this will be performance-based.

Among the EOIs are ExxonMobil, the operator in the giant Stabroek Block, and Shell Western Supplies and Trading. Shell Western Supplies and Trading had been already hand-picked by the Department of Energy to market Guyana’s first one million barrels of crude. That company, as part of the process, had also removed impurities and other contaminants as part of efforts to develop a Liza Standard.

Also submitting an EOI was Hartree Partners LLP , a United States company that had done a desktop study that had discouraged Guyana from building a refinery on the grounds that it would be too expensive and uncompetitive because there is a lot of spare refinery capacity around the world.

The companies, during this EOI phase, were required to submit stacks of documents including information that will facilitate due diligence on their background, capacity and experience in crude oil trading, and financial records for at least the past five years.

After these are analysed, a shortlist will be created and they will be invited to submit full-fledged bids containing technical capacity and the proposed cost for crude marketing services.

The 34 EOIs are: