Soldier dies in Essequibo Coast road accident

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier died late Thursday night in a road accident at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, police said.

He was identified as 20-year old  Private 25332 Jermaine Jones of  11 Sand Reef, Queenstown Essequibo Coast.

He was stationed at the Anna Regina Headquarters and attached to the 3rd Infantry.

Police said that about 10 PM on Line Dam Queenstown, he was riding a motorcycle at a fast rate of speed

Investigations revealed that as Jones approached a speed hump, he lost control of his motorcycle, causing its front wheel to  hit the said hump.

As a result of the impact, Jones was flung into the air and landed on the roadway some distance away.

He received injuries to his head and about his body.

The soldier was picked up in an unconscious condition by passersby and taken to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

