Parks and gardens closed for Easter weekend

The Protected Area Commission (PAC) and the National Park Commission (NPC) have announced the closure of all recreational parks and gardens for the Easter Weekend adhering to the COVID-19 National Task Force social distancing measure.

The PAC in a statement says from April Thursday April 9 to Tuesday April 14 (Easter Weekend) all parks and gardens under the purview of the PAC will close.

“These include the Botanical Gardens, National Park and Joe Viera Park.

The PAC says that reservations for events at those venues are cancelled and no further reservations will be accepted until after Thursday April 30.

The PAC statement says Almond Beach, Shell Beach and the Zoo remain closed. In addition all PAC’s offices are closed with immediate effect for public business until after April 30.

The Protected Area Commission and the National Park Commission call on all citizens to adhere to the precautions and advice to stem the spread of the coronavirus.