BREAKING: Murder-accused Bisram arrested for fresh inquiry into murder charge

Marcus Bisram, who was freed of a murder charge in the Lower Court was hours later re-arrested, as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ordered that a new Preliminary Inquiry be conducted to determine if he should face trial by a High Court judge and jury.

Bisram was rearrested by police, shortly after Whim, Corentyne Magistrate, Renita Singh discharged the case because of a lack of evidence.

The DPP Chambers said, “there was sufficient evidence for the Magistrate, Ms. Renita Singh to have committed Bisram.”

“The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the Court Documents from the Magistrate and having been satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, has directed the Magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (Pl),” the Chambers said in a brief statement.

Earlier Monday, Bisram walked out of the Whim Magistrate Court a free man after Magistrate Singh agreed with the Defence Lawyers that there was insufficient evidence to make out a case against the accused.

He was charged with the murder of Fiayaz Narinedatt on October 31, 2016.

Bisram was extradited from the United States on November 21, 2019, after a Guyanese court issued an arrest warrant for him on March 7, 2017.

The prosecution’s case was that Bisram had instructed five other men to kill Narinedatt because he had retaliated when he (Bisram) had allegedly held the man’s penis and buttock.

Evidence provided by Guyanese police show that Narinedatt was beaten, thrown in a drain, removed and placed in a car trunk and placed on a road to make it appear as if Narinedatt had been struck down by a vehicle.

Bisram was among five persons charged with the murder of Narinedatt at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, between October 31 and November 1, 2016.