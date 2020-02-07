World Court readies for public hearings on Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) says it will begin holding public hearings, next month, on Venezuela’s claim for more than half of Guyana’s territory.

The first round of oral arguments starts on March 23 when Guyana will present its case from 10 am to 1 pm at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

A day later, Venezuela will make its case at the same time.

Guyana will present its second round of arguments on March 25 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Venezuela will respond from 10 am to 11:30 am on March 27.

On March 29, 2018, Guyana filed an application against Venezuela seeking to confirm the legal validity and binding effect of the Award Regarding the Boundary between the former Colony of British Guiana and the United States of Venezuela, on October 3, 1899.

Guyana claimed that the 1899 Award was “a full, perfect, and final settlement” of all questions relating to the boundary line between British Guiana and Venezuela.

The United Nations Secretary General referred the case to the ICJ after a Good Officer Process the UN SG initiated failed.

Venezuela had said it would not participate in the ICJ process and instead called for another round of the Good Officer method to resolve the border controversy.