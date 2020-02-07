High Court asked to order Jagdeo produce Irfaan Ali’s qualifications

Two citizens have asked the High Court to order the Representative of the People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) list of candidate, Bharrat Jagdeo to produce the academic qualifications of presidential candidate, Irfaan Ali in light of concerns that one of them might be fake.

Attorney-at-Law, Stephen Lewis, for the applicants Diana Rajcumar and Phillip Marcus, wants the High Court to declare that they are “entitled to know the qualification antecedents” of Ali.

Named as the second named respondent is the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Rajcumar and Marcus say that in keeping with their constitutional right to freedom of expression, “in particular to receive ideas and information without interference” and their constitutional “right to vote” they “have a right to information on the candidates for the election” including their educational background.

“Consequent on their constitutional right to vote, they are entitled to know the educational antecedents of the candidates to access, process and interpret along other with information, before deciding to vote for a candidate, and “the applicants, as persons, intending to exercise their right to vote are entitled to be privy to facts giving insight in the candidate’s capacity and suitably for acting as a President, Parliamentarian or a legislator including details of his/her life educational qualifications,” Rajcumar and Marcus said in court papers filed through Attorney-at-Law Lewis.

Rajcumar is an aide to Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan.

The applicants want the High Court to order disclosure of the Ali’s First Degree Certificate and Transcripts for any First Degree conferred on the Candidate and information on the name of the University , or institution from which the said First Degree within seven days of the date of the Order;

Further , they want information setting out whether the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali was issued with a Certificate of Graduation, which states that it was issued by the Business College , West Demerara Chamber of Commence within seven days of the date of the Order; information on whether any studies at the said Business College, West Demerara Chamber did lead to a BA Degree in Planning within seven days of the date of the Order, a copy of any transcript issued by the said Business College , West Demerara Chamber in respect of a BA Degree in Planning within seven days of the date of the Order; information on whether any Degree was obtained by the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali from the University of Sunderland within seven days of the date of the Order; a copy of the Certificate of any said Degree from the University of Sunderland along with a transcripts from the University of Sunderland in relation to any Degree obtained by the candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali from the university of Sunderland within seven days of the date of the Order.

Alternatively, an Order that the 2nd Named Respondent produce for the Applicants’ perusal the following :he First Degree Certificate and Transcripts for any First Degree conferred on the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali within seven days of the date of the Order, the name of the University , or institution from which the said First Degree was obtained within seven days of the date of the Order;Information concerning the nature of the study completed in relation to the any First Degree within seven (7) days of the date of the Order; Information setting out whether the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali was issued with a Certificate of Graduation, which states that it was issued by the Business College , West Demerara Chamber within seven days of the date of the Order ; information whether any studies at the said Business College West Demerara Chamber did lead to a BA Degree in Planning within seven days of the date of the Order; a copy of any transcript issued by the said Business College West Demerara Chamber in respect of a BA Degree in Planning within seven days of the date of the Order; information whether any Degree was obtained by the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali from the University of Sunderland within seven days of the date of the Order; a copy of the Certificate of any said Degree obtained from the University of Sunderland along with a Transcripts obtained from the University of Sunderland in relation to any Degree obtained by the Candidate Mohamed Irfaan Ali from the university of Sunderland within seven days of the date of the Order; such other order this Honourabe Court deems just and Costs

Rajcumar and Marcus say they decided to move to the court after she observed that Ali was refusing to be forthright in answering qquestions and providing information surrounding his qualification.

She says that on /or about the 29th day January , 2020, she wrote a letter which to Jagdeo as the head of the List of Candidate for the PPP/C in which she sought information on Ali.

Rajcumar and Marcus say that as far as they are aware, Ali did not make a statutory declaration as a candidate on the PPP’s stating his qualifications and consent.