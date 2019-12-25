Updated: Suspect in stabbing death of Corentyne driver arrested

Police in East Berbice- Corentyne have captured a prime suspected killer only known as ‘Babba’, hours after he allegedly stabbed to death a driver of Rose Hall, Corentyne.

Dead is 30-year old Carlos ‘Tony’ Williams of 267 Rose Hall Reef, Corentyne Berbice

Two other people, including the dead man’s wife, were injured while they intervened.

The incident occurred at about 3:20 AM at Portuguese Quarters, Public Road Corentyne Berbice.

Investigators were told that Williams, his reputed wife Charlene Harry and friends including Paul Grant, a businessman of Lot 121 New Housing Scheme, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, were drinking at a club.

According to Charlene Harry, her husband left the club and went outside.

Ten minutes later she went in search of him, and she saw him and the suspect in a scuffle on the northern parapet.

She alleged that she interviewed and tried to separate them and the Babba stabbed her in her left thigh. Grant also intervened and the suspect lashed him to the left side of his jaw.

Police say Babba allegedly took a sharp object and stabbed Carlos Williams in the abdomen and escaped. Williams was taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injury whilst receiving medical attention. Grant and Harry were treated and discharged.