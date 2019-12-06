GTT offers GYD$5 million reward for information on vandals

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Friday offered a GYD$5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the vandalisation of its fibre optic cables on the Linden Highway recently.

The illegal act resulted in widespread service disruptions, the company said.

On November 30, GTT said it received numerous reports of loss of services in the Linden Highway area. The company said that upon inspection, GTT technicians noticed that the Linden Highway cable was cut, leading to the loss of all GTT services in Linden, Bartica, Kwakwani, Ituni, Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.

“Our technicians were forced to work through Saturday evening into Sunday morning to restore services, putting a strain on our human resources. But more importantly, the service to many was affected. Vandalism has quite a negative, domino impact – and is against the law,” GTT’s spokeswoman, Jasmin Harris was quoted as saying in a company statement.

GTT said it has made numerous efforts to put a stop to persons vandalising its cables and is appealing to witnesses and others with knowledge, to come forward with information that can help lead to the arrest of perpetrators.

“For 2019 we have had over 10 cases of vandalism to our infrastructure. We are pleading with the public to report any form of vandalism by calling our 0908 hotline. Such vandalism causes degradation of service and affects many customers,” Harris said.

Persons with information can also email [email protected]

GTT said it spends millions of dollars to repair vandalised cables across Guyana annually.