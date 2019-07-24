Republic Bank (Guyana) gets new boss

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mr. Amral Khan as Managing Director, effective August 1.

He will succeed Mr. Richard S. Sammy who will be taking up a new appointment at Republic Bank in Trinidad and Tobago, the international bank said in a statement.

A career banker, with over 34 years of banking experience, Mr. Khan has held positions in Internal Audit, Risk Management, and Retail, Commercial and Corporate Banking at Republic Bank.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management from the University of the West Indies (UWI), a Diploma in Business Management from the UWI Institute of Business and a Master of Business Administration in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also from the UWI.

Republic Bank thanked Mr. Sammy for his outstanding leadership over the years, and welcome Mr. Khan to Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.