Jamaica-born is Church of England’s first black female bishop

The Reverend Dr Rose Hudson-Wilkin, chaplain to the speaker of the House of Commons, has been named as the new Bishop of Dover.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin, who was born in Jamaica, said she aimed to ensure that “hope, love and justice remains at the heart of our changed lives together”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was “absolutely delighted” by her appointment.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby said she was “one of the most influential and effective ministers…through her long service as Chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons”.

Dr Hudson-Wilkin, who is also a chaplain to the Queen, led prayers at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.