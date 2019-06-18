CCJ rules no-confidence motion properly passed with 33 votes

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Tuesday ruled that last December’s no-confidence motion was validly passed with a majority of 33 of the 65 seats of the National Assembly.

CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders said nothing prohibited then government parliamentarian Charrandass Persaud from voting against a measure but he could still be recalled and the vote would still be valid.

He said the no-confidence motion was validly passed.

On the question of Persaud’s eligibility to become a candidate and sit in the Parliament, the CCJ found that that could only be challenged through an elections petition. The deadline for doing so has long passed.

The court did not state what would be the effect of its decision on the holding of general elections.

Lawyers for both parties have been invited to address the court next week Monday on what should be the consequential orders in both this case and the unconstitutionality of the GECOM Chairman’s appointment unilaterally by President David Granger.

General elections should have been held within three months after the motion had been passed last December, 2018.