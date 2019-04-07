Bartica miner allegedly shoots wife

A 52-year-old Bartica miner, who, allegedly, shot and injured his wife during an argument, has been taken into custody, and his firearm lodged, the Guyana Police Force said Sunday.

Businesswoman, 49-year old Ava Abrams of 77 Third Avenue, Bartica, sustained a gunshot wound to her left hand.

“Enquiries disclosed from the victim that she closed her business about 01:50 hrs., and was sitting in her vehicle at the Beach Front car park when her husband approached and following an argument, he allegedly drew his pistol and shot her once on her left hand just above the wrist,” police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at about 2 am Sunday at Third Avenue Beach Front, Essequibo River.

The woman, according to police, was taken to the Bartica Hospital by a friend whom she had, minutes before the incident, sent on an errand.

Abrams underwent surgery and was deemed in a stable condition.