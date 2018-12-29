Natural Resources Minister concerned about death of boy in mining pit collapse

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman on Saturday expressed serious concern about the death of an 11-year old boy in a mining pit.

Trotman said the death of Tyrone Tyrel DeSouza in a mining pit in the Fish Creek

Backdam area in the North West District, “is a great cause of concern”.

De Souza was part of a group of children who ventured onto a mining claim, owned by miner Terrence Yarde and started an illegal search for gold.

“This resulted in the collapse of the pit covering the child and tragically leading to his death,” the Ministry of Natural Resources said.

Trotman warned that raiding and illegal mining remains significant problems in the sector.

“This death only reinforces the resulting dangers of these. It is high time persons understand these dangers and deter from doing such acts,” he said.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident, he said.

The Minister and the Ministry say they extend sincerest condolences to the family of the child.