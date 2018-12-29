Internet Radio

Former Amerindian Affairs Minister dies

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News, Politics December 29, 2018 0

Vibert De Souza

Former Amerindian Affairs Minister, Vibert De Souza died on Saturday two days shy of his 74th birthday, following a prolonged heart condition, his brother said.

De Souza collapsed at about 6 PM at his Eccles, East Bank Demerara residence where he lived with his wife and daughter.

His brother, Marco, said he last saw his brother on December 23 when he complained of a pain that was apparently associated with a muscle strain.

De Souza, who hailed from Moruka, North West District,  served as Amerindian Affairs Minister from 1992 to 2001.

A devout Roman Catholic, he had also worked with several privately-owned businesses and was  a had been a member of the Guyana Organisation of Indigenous Peoples and the Progressive Youth Organisation, the youth arm of the opposition People’s Progressive Party.

He was also an avid musician.

