11-month old child drowns in drain

An 11-month old boy on Monday drowned in a three-foot deep drain after he sneaked out of his home unknown to his 39-year old mother and siblings, police said.

The incident involving Alvin Matthew occurred at about 11 AM Monday at Lot 47 Sayah Village, Cane Grove East Coast Demerara.

Investigators were told that the toddler m was at home with his mother, Parbattie Matthew and other sibblings in the lower flat of their house.

“It is alleged that the deceased crawled outside unnoticed. Parbattie recognised the deceased was missing and began searching for him. The deceased was found face down in a drain, approximately 10 feet wide by 3 feet deep, situated next to the house,” the Guyana Police Force said

Matthew was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead on arrival.

No marks of violence was seen on the exposed parts of his body which is at the Mahaicony Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy, police said.