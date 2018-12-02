Pedestrian knocked dead by lorry

A woman lost her life in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Saturday when a lorry struck her down as she was crossing a road, police said.

Dead is 45-year old Shondell Nero Sparrock of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.

Police said at about 6:30 PM on the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara she was crossing a carriageway from east to west.

Investigators said the lorry driver, 27-year old Avineh Ramdeo of Waller’s Delight, was granted bail and was notified of the intended prosecution.

He is accused of driving east along the northern side of the Demerara harbor bridge access road tarmac negotiating a left turn into Bagotstown public road western carriageway while the pedestrian was crossing the said carriageway from east to west and as such the left side of the lorry collided to the pedestrian.

“From the collision the pedestrian fell on the road surface and received injuries. She was picked up in a unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and was taken to the new Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty,” police said.

The lorry, GMM 1121, is owned by Nafeeza Hakh of Harlem Village West Coast Demerara.

Investigators said a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was detected .