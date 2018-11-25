Cuban doctors advise President Granger to reduce public engagements; still working

President David Granger has heeded advice by his Cuban medical specialists to scale back public engagements, the Ministry of the Presidency said Sunday night.

The decision to stay away from the glare of the public, government said, was part of “precautionary measures in light of his recent diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma”, a type of cancer.

“As such, due to his continued treatment, the Head of State’s public engagements have been reduced. Notwithstanding, President Granger continues to perform his duties,” the Ministry of the Presidency added.

Granger’s decision, his office said was “consistent with advice from his team of specialist doctors at the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirugicas (CIMEQ) in Havana, Cuba”.

When President Granger, along with First Lady Sandra Granger, returned to Guyana from Cuba on November 20, 2018 after spending about three weeks there, he wore a surgical mask to minimise the chances of contracting infective agents. Scientists say Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma itself, as well as chemotherapy, adversely affects the body’s defence system.

Given the diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, the President’s medical team performed a number of medical interventions including the first round of chemotherapy treatment. Government reiterated that “the President has responded well to the treatment and was given approval to return to Guyana.”

President Granger, according to the statement, “once again expresses profound gratitude to all those who sent their well-wishes for his full and complete recovery.”

Prior to going to Cuba, President Granger had in late October, 2018 travelled to Trinidad for a medical evaluation after he had felt some discomfort.