Updated: Electrician beheaded by brother-in-law

An electrician was beheaded at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara, allegedly by his brother-in-law, police confirmed.

The victim has been identified as 39-year old Justin Peterkin of Paradise Village, East Coast Demerara.

Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman said the suspected killer has since been arrested.

The incident ocurred at about 08:30hrs Monday at his father-in-law’s home located at 1323 Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

“Investigations revealed that the deceased and suspect visited the Golden Grove property and soon after the occupants (owner and daughter) left for work, an eye witness saw the suspect chopping his in-law, in the yard.

An alarm was raised and the suspect who resides at Princess Street, Wortmanville left the scene but was promptly arrested by the police who were summoned,” police said.

The body which bore multiple wounds to the neck, head and shoulder, is at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.