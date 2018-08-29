International, Caribbean buyers due for Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition

Buyers from Asia, Caribbean and South America are expected in Guyana for the Trade and Investment Exhibition,”GuyTIE 2018″, the Ministry of Business announced Wednesday,

” The opportunities for business linkages, sales and promotion are nothing but far-reaching, allowing businesses to tangibly benefit from the interactions during the event,” the organisers said in a statement.

Buyers have also registered from around the globe, from as far away as India and Korea, and will be here as Guyana signals that it is ‘Open for Business’. Buyers from Trinidad & Tobago, Belize, Haiti, Barbados, Jamaica, Cuba and Brazil are also registered to be in Guyana and will be looking for avenues to interact with the business community in Guyana.

GuyTIE is slatedd for September 19th -22nd at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

GuyTIE, according to the Ministry of Business is strategically aligned with the objectives of the Ministry of Business and broader government policy to create the enabling environment that will foster business growth and development in Guyana. “In light of this, the private sector bodies are in full support with regards to planning the event and sponsorship.”

More than sixty Exhibitors will be on display throughout the entire indoor conference area of the Guyana Marriott Hotel. Participating businesses will represent various business sectors in Guyana including Agro-processing, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Food & Beverage, Food Processing, Forestry and Wood Products, Information and Communications, Print and Publishing, Printing & Packaging, Tourism, Arts and Craft, and other services.

According to the organisers, Buyer registration is still open and it is expected that more than 100 buyers will be at the Guyana Marriott when the exhibition opens on the 19th September.

Additionally, as part of the activities this year, the GuyTIE Steering Committee in collaboration with their partners will also be hosting a series of seminars geared towards business development and capacity building. There will be presentations on Achieving Success at Trade Shows, Trade Show preparation and Export Marketing (Packaging and Pricing).

Arrangements are also being made to facilitate one on one B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors. These meetings will undoubtedly result in major trade deals being facilitated at this event.

Exhibitors have recognised that participation at GuyTIE is an excellent opportunity to expose their business and to have the chance to display and showcase their products. The Committee has also revealed that there is a waiting list of more than 15 companies who are all hoping that booth space becomes available and that they too will benefit from participation in the ‘Largest and most Exciting Business to Business’ trade exhibition ever held in Guyana.

The first two days of the Exhibition will be B2B days with special business sessions held for participants. The general public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets through a special promotion to view the business exhibition on the final day.

Corporate Guyana has pledged its support to GuyTIE 2018. Exhibitors include large multi-national firms to SMEs in both the manufacturing and services sector. This B2B event is modelled to match export and investment opportunities with appropriate businesses and investors to create international linkages and contribute positively to economic growth and job creation.

To date the following sponsors are on board; Demerara Distillers Limited, ENetworks, GTT and BK Holdings Limited, Banks DIH, Caribbean Airlines Limited, Massy Group of Companies, GAICO, Digicel, Comfort Sleep, Sterling Products Limited and Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry Limited

GuyTIE Partners include Ministry of Business, Caribbean Export Development Agency, The Guyana Office for Investment, Guyana Tourism Authority, The Private Sector Commission of Guyana Ltd, Small Business Bureau, The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association, and the Guyana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Steering Committee has expressed confidence that the Public/Private Sector partnerships , which have resulted in GuyTIE being created, will benefit Guyana in a major way. These partnerships will create incentives for the Private Sector to develop their export capability. It will also develop the sector to provide a better service and open up markets for joint venture participation.

This Public/Private Sector collaboration also exposes the Private Sector companies to State owned enterprises as well as Government. It will, without a doubt, boost Guyana’s competitiveness within the CARICOM region.

“From all indications, GuyTIE 2018 will be a tremendous success. This augers well for the future, as this event is projected to double in size by 2020, when the next event is scheduled to take place,” government added.