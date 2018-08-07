No Smoking at CPL games- Guyana’s Health Ministry

Guyana’s Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday said smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or any narcotics is prohibited at the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) Games.

“The Ministry of Public Health wishes to advise the general public that smoking of cigarettes, e- cigars or any narcotic substance will not be allowed during the Caribbean Premiere League (CPL) cricket matches at the Guyana National Stadium (Providence),” the government ministry said.

Specifically, the Health Ministry said the no smoking zone starts from within 50 metres of the entrance and exit of the stadium.

According to the government, the decision to ban smoking near or inside the Providence Stadium is in keeping with the new Tobacco Control Bill that protects the population from exposure to second-hand smoke.

If anyone is caught smoking in a designated no-smoking public place, he or she can be charged and fined GY$10,000 for the first offence and GY$20,000 for a second offence.