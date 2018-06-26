Jagdeo recognises CCJ term limit ruling; identifies qualities of PPP presidential candidate

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Bharrat Jagdeo Tuesday afternoon did not in any way object to the Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) ruling that upheld the constiutionality of limits to the presidency for two terms.

“I believe in adhering to the laws of Guyana and the Caribbean Court of Justice interpreted that law and it remains our law,” he told a news conference four and a half hours after the 6-1 judgement was delivered by the regional court.

Former President Donald Ramotar earlier Tuesday welcomed the CCJ’s ruling, saying it emerged out of a broad-based national consensus and term limits are still good for Guyana.

Jagdeo, who was elected in 2001 and 2006, however, signaled the qualities he would be looking for in a PPP presidential candidate- courageous, hardworking and having management skills.

He stressed repeatedly that the PPP would decide who would be its presidential candidate for the 2020 general election and that he would support that person “so I don’t want to be second guessing every policy or programne”.

The former Guyanese leader reiterated that he would play a formal role in the next government if the PPP wins, but he suggested that it would not be in a ministerial position. “The presidential post brings a tons of things that. At this stage of my life, I don’t want to be trapped by this,” he said. He added that he wants a job in which he can work three or four days and have the rest of the week for himself.

Jagdeo added that he has accumulated “stacks” of fictions that he had purchased during his travels to 40 countries but he he has not had an opportunity to read them. “I just want to read them,” he said.

He added that he was ready to put at the disposal of the next President and Cabinet 20 years of experience in policymaking.

The former President recalled not playing and continuous role or speaking to the press while Ramotar was President from 2011 to 2015. He said he had only twice been involved in the working of the government at that time in budget policymaking and priming the public sector investment programme.