Man who allegedly threatened to kill President remanded to prison

A 64-year old man of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, who allegedly threatened to kill President David Granger, was Monday sent to jail pending trial.

Motielall Balkarran was refused bail and remanded to prison until April 16, 2018.

Police said on March 20 at Triumph, East Coast Demerara he called the Emergebcy Service, 911, and threatened to kill President Granger by detonating a bomb at the President’s office.

The Guyana Police Force said Balkarran on the same day made another threat against the President on 911. He also allegedly used expletives against the operators.

Defence Lawyer, Tiffany Jeffrey suggested that her client was charged wrongfully because he was never subjected to a voice recognition and verification. She also argued that several other persons live in the same house.