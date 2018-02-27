Policewoman denies cavity search of teenage passenger

A Guyanese anti-narcotics policewoman has so far denied that she placed her finger in the vagina of a 17-year old girl in search of narcotics, the force said.

“A statement has been obtained from the female rank who denied to have conducted a cavity search of the victim who was an outgoing passenger to Barbados,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The law enforcement agency has acknowledged that a search was carried out on the girl early Sunday morning shortly before she boarded a flight to Barbados at the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ Airport.

The woman’s family has since reportedly said they were seeking legal advice.

The Force said an investigation has since been launched by its Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Ministry of Public Security has already distanced itself from the search.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams has said the usual procedure is that suspected mules are asked to squat and cough in order to expel the drugs.