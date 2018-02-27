BREAKING: Trotman handing over oil responsibility to Granger’s ministry

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman is preparing to hand over responsibility for the oil and gas sector to the Ministry of the Presidency, government announced Tuesday.

“The government will, in the coming months, establish the Department of Energy which will be housed in the Ministry of the Presidency,” government said.

The decision was made at Cabinet’s meeting on Tuesday at a time when government continues to come under intense pressure in certain sections of the media about the low two percent royalty and US$18 million signing bonus that government got in a revised 2016 Production Sharing Agreement with the ExxonMobil-controlled Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited.

Minister Trotman has reportedly been appointed head of the Task Force which will be responsible for submitting to Cabinet a proposal on how the Department of Energy is to be structured and staffed.

“The Task Force will also comprise other ministers of government,” said government in the brief statement.

Sources said the establishment of the Department of Energy and the Task Force could take as much as six months.

The President has in the past calmly shifted ministerial portfolios in a similar manner, resulting in the creation of the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the transfer of Tourism from Cathy Hughes to Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

The decision by Cabinet that the Ministry of the Presidency must take over responsibility for oil and gas came weeks after President David Granger’s adviser on petroleum, Dr. Jan Mangal publicly criticised the Guyana -ExxonMobil agreement.

Minister Trotman has publicly defended the deal, saying that it was better than the one that then President Janet Jagan had inked because Guyana was now entitled to two percent royalty than zero and that the concession rental had increased from US$240,000 to US$1 million per year. Provision was also made for a corporate social responsibility, and education and training at US$300,000 each per year.

The revised ExxonMobil deal provides for a 50 percent share of profit oil that will in reality work out to 12.5 percent of the overall 100 percent. Cost Oil is calculated at 75 percent