Soldier, accomplice robbed Prison Officer- police

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier and another man have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Chief Prison Officer, police said.

Investigator said the Corporal and the man allegedly robbed the Chief Prison Officer at about 1 AM Saturday on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara by four men one of whom was armed with a knife.

Sources said the Chief Prison Officer has been identified as 43-year old Claude Skeete.

The soldier is allegedly to have reportedly returned Skeete’s property- GY$40,000 and a cellular phone.

At the time of the incident, Skeete was was standing on the road awaiting transportation to his Hyde Park,Timehri residence, when the suspects pounced and robbed him at knife-point.