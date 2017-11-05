Indian rights activist, Rhyaan Shah, poultry outlet staff robbed

Prominent city businesswoman and Indian rights activist, Rhyaan Shah, as well as an East Bank Demerara poultry outlet owner and her staff were robbed Saturday afternoon.

Police said at about 1:20 PM Saturday, a 66-year old businesswoman of Irvine Street, Georgetown was robbed by three men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The Guyana Police Force did not name Shah in its release, but sources have since disclosed that the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Communications Network (NCN) was the victim.

Investigators said Shah, a nominee for the post of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), was on her way home when the suspects pounced on her, held her at gunpoint, demanded the keys of her vehicle which she had just exited.

“Subsequently one of the suspects snatched the keys, entered her silver grey Toyota Allion bearing registration Number PLL 1127 and made good his escape with other valuables heading north of Irvine Street along with his two other accomplices.

Shah is the owner of a Regent Street business and a columnist in the privately-owned Guyana Times newspaper.

In a separate incident, a poultry outlet at Coverden, East Bank Demerara was robbed of the days earnings by four armed and masked bandits who fled in a car, but so far no one has been arrested, police said.

Twenty-three year old Nadira Arjune told investigators that she and two other persons were robbed of cash and valuables at about 4 PM Saturday by the men at Arjune’s Chicken Depot at Lot 6 Coverden.

Arjune said she was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash, whole cashier David Joe was robbed of a phone valued GYD$64,000 and and supervisor Raymond Caliavio of Kuru Kururu, East Bank Demerara was robbed of a phone valued GYD$70,000.

Police were told that the bandits escaped in a silver grey Premio bearing licence number PSS 9324. They have not been found.