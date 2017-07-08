14 kilos marijuana seized; seven arrested

More than 14 kilogrammes of marijuana were seized in Berbice and East Coast Demerara on Saturday and a total of seven persons were arrested, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said an intelligence -led operation in New Amsterdam, Berbice Saturday morning has resulted in the arrest of six persons with 7.5 kilogrammes of cannabis. Those in custody include a husband, his wife, their daughter and three other females.

The suspected traffickers who were caught packaging the illegal substance are being processed for court this coming Monday,” police said.

Police added that during a similar operation in ‘C’ Division Saturday afternoon, police ranks arrested a 30-year old unemployed male resident of First Street, Paradise, East Coast Demerara ,at his home with seven kilograms of cannabis.

He too is being processed for court, police said.