Accountant, father robbed during home invasion

An accountant and her father were Tuesday night robbed of cash and a cellular phone at their home at Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, police said.

Police were told that the two perpetrators were armed with a handgun and a pair of scissors.

The victims are Accountant, 24-year old Salome Lall and her unemployed father, 49-year old Mohan Lall.

The victims told investigators that they were sitting in the lower flat of their two storey house, when the suspects held them at gunpoint, took them to the upper flat and relieved them of their valuables.

Mohan Lall was stabbed to his head by the bandit who was armed with the scissors. “The bandits then locked the victims in a room and made good their escape,” police said. Lall was treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

Police said no one was arrested.