Govt calls in police to prevent City Hall from clamping vehicles

Government has formally suspended the bylaws governing the parking meter project and has called in national police to prevent the Georgetown City Council and operatives of Smart City Solutions (SCS) from booting/clamping vehicles

“The Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan was also instructed to advise the Commissioner of Police to ensure that as of Wednesday, March 22, 2017 citizens and their vehicles would receive the protection of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to prevent them and/or their vehicles from being unduly hindered or restrained in any way, whatsoever, by the GCC and/or its agents,” government said in a statement issued after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

“As a consequence, the Minister of Communities, Mr. Ronald Bulkan was directed to formally suspend the operation of the By-laws governing the Parking Meter project with immediate effect,” the Ministry of the Presidency also said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of the Presidency says Cabinet was “disappointed with the lack of action taken” by the Georgetown City Council. The majority of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) councillors on Monday voted to allow the 30-member council time to study a legal opinion that states that Bulkan’s previous order was illegal and will have huge financial consequences if the parking meter system is suspended.

Cabinet last week had agreed to ask City Hall to suspend the contract for three months to allow for the review of the agreement in light of concerns by the public about that accord between the Mayor and City Council and SCS.