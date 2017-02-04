Bank employee dies in Corentyne road mishap

An employee of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) was Saturday killed in a road accident on the Corentyne Public Road after she lost control of her vehicle, police said.

Investigators identified her as 24-year old Shabana Ally, an employee with the Rose Hall branch of the bank. She formerly resided at East Canje, Berbice.

Police sources said the accident occurred at about 9:15 AM when she lost control of the car, bearing license number PNN 198, on the Palmyra Village turn not far from the GuyOil gas station.

“She was proceeding west and was turning on the left bend when she lost control and the right side of the vehicle slammed into a utility pole. There was no evidence of a collision or an animal on the road,” police said.

Ally was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she succumbed to multiple injuries