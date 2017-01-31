Berbice man double-crossed by girlfriend in heist, ordered to repay $200,000 for stolen chainsaw

A 27-year-old Berbician man, Christopher Punch, was today ordered by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to repay for a stolen STIHL chainsaw valued $200,000, or spend 12 months in prison.

The Chief Magistrate gave Punch a warning to not be led astray by women after he plead guilty to stealing the chainsaw, and a $75,000 television as part of a plan with his girlfriend who was charged some time ago in Bartica for the same matter.

Between January 7 and January 24, Punch stole the items after his girlfriend gave him the keys to Mehaste’s place, telling him to make it look like a robbery.

Punch’s girlfriend was the caretaker of the place, owned by Anthony Mehaste. The accused told the court he entered the premises through the door but left the window open to make it seem like a robbery.

The court heard from the Police Prosecution that the television set was found at the residence Punch shared with his girlfriend, and upon inquiry, she told the officers she was unaware since Punch had only dropped-off the television set at the home.

After entering his guilty plea, Punch sought to explain his actions. He told the court the agreement was that he and his girlfriend would sell the items and split the profit.

The chainsaw, according to the accused, was sold first, leaving the television set which the duo found difficulty selling.

The police prosecution told the court Punch’s girlfriend had already been arrested and presented before the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

When asked by Chief Magistrate why the two were not being jointly charged, the prosecution told the court it was only two days again that Punch was caught.