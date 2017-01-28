Updated: Trotman elected AFC leader; party gets new General Secretary,Vice Chairman

In a keenly contested election for the leadership of the Alliance For Change (AFC), party co-founder clinched victory from incumbent Khemraj Ramjattan.

Former Vice Chairman, Moses Nagamootoo said in a Facebook post the vote was 127:125 in favour of Trotman.

After Cathy Hughes declined, Ramjattan was declared party Chairman, unopposed, Nagamootoo said.

Hughes is Vice Chairman and Marlon Williams replaces David Patterson as General Secretary.

Trotman, who was hand-picked by President Granger for a cabinet ministerial post after the May 2015 general elections, had told Demerara Waves Online News that Ramjattan had asked him to re-engage with the party.

The AFC later said in a statement that Mr. Ramjattan was declared Chairman after Mr. Trotman won the elections for Leader and the third candidate Mrs. Hughes withdrew her candidacy.

VICE CHAIRPERSON

Cathy Hughes 116 votes – declared winner

Valerie Garrido-Lowe 76 votes

Audwin Rutherford 47 votes

Spoilt ballots 4

GENERAL SECRETARY

Marlon Williams 125 votes – declared winner

David Patterson 83 votes

Michael Carrington 12 votes

Spoilt ballots 2

The results of the election for members of National Executive Committee will be announced subsequently once the voting and counting process are completed, the party said in a statement.

The Returning Officer is Mr. Clayton Hall.

Nagamootoo declined the nominations for both the Leader and Chaiman posts.

The 5th Biennial National Conference of the 12-year old AFC is being held at the Vreed en Hoop Primary School, West Bank Demerara.