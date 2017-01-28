Trotman elected AFC leader

In a keenly contested election for the leadership of the Alliance For Change (AFC), party co-founder clinched victory from incumbent Khemraj Ramjattan.

Former Vice Chairman, Moses Nagamootoo said in a Facebook post the vote was 127:125 in favour of Trotman.

After Cathy Hughes declined, Ramjattan was declared party Chairman, unopposed, Nagamootoo said.

Trotman, who was hand-picked by President Granger for a cabinet ministerial post after the May 2015 general elections, had told Demerara Waves Online News that Ramjattan had asked him to re-engage with the party.

Nagamootoo declined the nominations for both the Leader and Chaiman posts.

The 5th Biennial National Conference of the 12-year old AFC is being held at the Vreed en Hoop Primary School, West Bank Demerara.