Cuban dentist, alleged immigration fraud victim, slapped with three immigration charges

A 29 year old Cuban dentist, Eileen Aguila, was today slapped with three immigration charges by city magistrate Judy Latchman.

The first charge states between September 13 and 14 last, Aguila, with intent to defraud, conspired to forge a Guyana arrival and departure immigration stamps purporting they were issued by local immigration services.

On the second charge, Aguila had presented the passport, with the fake stamps, to Guyana immigration official when she attempted to leave Guyana for Suriname.

The third charge stated Aguila overstayed her time in Guyana between July 15 to August 15, 2016.

Aguila told the court during her apology she was convinced to pay US$200 to another Cuban national, Carlos, who told her he would get her a three-month extension on her stay in Guyana.

The Cuban national pleaded guilty on the first two charges and not guilty on the last charge. After her explanation to the Court where Aguila apologised, magistrate Latchman changed her guilty pleas to not guilty.

Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail on the grounds Aguila was not Guyanese. She was placed on $150,000 bail each for the first two charges, and $50,000 on the third charge. The second charge was transferred to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who today fined Aguila $75,000.

Aguila’s passport was was lodged with the Cuban Embassy, represented today by the Cuban Ambassador’s wife.

No deportation order was issued against Aguila who said her documents for a work permit are currently in care of the citizenship department of the Presidency Ministry.