More evidence, including video of bones dug up, lodged in Babita Sarjou case

Two witnesses in the Babita Sarjou case appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan today.

Corporal Germain Laundry, and Lance Corporal Earle Allen took the witness stand.

The murder preliminary inquiry opened with lawyers for accused, Sharnandand Narine and Darrel Ponton visibly absent from the court.

Chief Magistrate McLennan inquired from the defendants the noticeable absence of their lawyers, to which Narine responded all he is hearing about is the Bartica Massacre, currently being heard next door in the High Court.

Docked in evidence are a two and a half hour video of human remains, believed to be Babita Sarjou’s, being removed from a Seaforth Street shallow grave; phone records obtained from GT&T; and a copy of a post mortem examination.

In May last year, police were led by Babita Sarjou’s ex husband, Narine, to a shallow grave behind his Seaforth Street residence. Babita vanished in November 2010.

It is alleged that on the Diwali Night of November 4, 2010, Babita Sarjou left her mother’s home at Timehri, after making arrangements to meet her spouse, Narine, who would take her to see the motorcade at the Kitty seawall. She was also reportedly to meet her then four-year-old son.

Over the years, Sarjou’s relatives, with assistance from the Caribbean American Domestic Awareness Organization (CADVA), pressed relentlessly to have the case re-opened.