Man, found ‘cutting-up weed’ by police, gets three years prison with $157,000 fine

January 17, 2017

Louis Byas, 40 years, of East Ruimveldt was today charged by city magistrate Leron Daly, sentenced to 3 years in prison, and ordered to pay a fine of $157,500 for possession 105 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Byas answered to the charge that on Novemeber 2016, while two police officers went to his residence in connection with an assault matter, he was found sitting at a table with the narcotics along with two scales, a pair of scissors and ziploc plastic bags, all of which were taken as exhibits.

Byas was remanded Novemeber last but after appearing before magistrate Judy Latchman, the court heard Byas smoked weed as a hobby.

During an application for bail, Byas’s lawyer, Clyde Forde said last Novemeber his client was returning home on the day in question, when police ranks approached him and requested to conduct a search of his home.

Forde explained his client resides in the upper flat of a two-storey building. He added police found the drugs at the bottom flat of the building which is abandoned.

He had requested Byas be admitted to reasonable bail based on the premise he had no knowledge, control or custody of the prohibited substance, and that multiple persons have access to the abandoned place.

However, Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves then argued the police ranks visited the defendant’s home and observed him cutting something and placing it in Ziploc bags.

Gonsalves told the court the defendant told police he resided at the premises, which resulted in them conducting a search, during which the marijuana was found on a table.

The prosecutor objected to bail for the defendant citing the seriousness and prevalence of the offence.

