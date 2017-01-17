Man, found ‘cutting-up weed’ by police, gets three years prison with $157,000 fine

Louis Byas, 40 years, of East Ruimveldt was today charged by city magistrate Leron Daly, sentenced to 3 years in prison, and ordered to pay a fine of $157,500 for possession 105 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
Byas answered to the charge that on Novemeber 2016, while two police officers went to his residence in connection with an assault matter, he was found sitting at a table with the narcotics along with two scales, a pair of scissors and ziploc plastic bags, all of which were taken as exhibits.
Byas was remanded Novemeber last but after appearing before magistrate Judy Latchman, the court heard Byas smoked weed as a hobby.