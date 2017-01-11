Former Prisons Director freed of sexual assault charge

Due to insufficient evidence, city magistrate Fabayo Adore has thrown out the sexual assault charges against former Prisons Director, Welton Trotz.

Trotz told Demerara Waves Online after the ruling that he felt vindicated and maintained he is innocent. He said he is not sure what his next move will be but he believes the court was fair to him.

The entire matter was held in-camera, out of public view, owing to protection provisions under the Sexual Offenses Act.

Trotz said even if he is asked to go back to work, he would not. He said there were persons in and out the system who conspired against him. He said it is not the right thing for him to ask to go back to work.

Trotz was, in 2015, arraigned on a charge of sexual assault and granted GUY$100,000 bail. The former Assistant Police Commissioner pleaded not guilty then before city magistrate Fabayo Azore.

He was relieved of his high-level security position by Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan in October 2015, after the investigation was completed and the file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali Hack, who recommended charges be instituted.

Trotz is the recipient of a Disciplined Services Medal from President David Granger.