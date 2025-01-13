Matthews Ridge cocaine suspects arrested overseas

Last Updated on Monday, 13 January 2025, 19:49 by Writer

Key Latin American suspects have been arrested in connection with last year’s 4.4 tonne cocaine bust near an illegal airstrip in Matthews Ridge, North West District, officials said Monday.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn did not name the country but said categorically that a number of persons were nabbed. “There were a number of arrests overseas related to that one. I wouldn’t say the country or the area right now but there were a number of arrests in relation to that matter,” he said.

Well-placed security sector sources said those arrested were part of a network to transport the cocaine by light aircraft to Guyana and then by semi-submersible to a larger vessel to take the narcotic “further in” to a European country.

A member of the Guyana Police Force, whose United States (US) visa was revoked more than one year ago, was being watched by local and foreign anti-drug agents.

The bales of cocaine were discovered in several pits near the airstrip in an operation by the Guyana Defence Force and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit. The police were not deployed as part of that operation.

The Home Affairs Minister on Monday said two persons were arrested locally and whether they could be charged would depend on advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The men were reportedly near the airstrip at the time.