SOCU withdraws application to revoke Asst Police Commissioner Brutus’ bail; warns wife in breach of passport release condition

Last Updated on Friday, 27 December 2024, 17:06 by Denis Chabrol

The Special Organised Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force on Friday withdrew its application for the revocation of bail that was granted to Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus because he was allegedly seen in a Brazilian licensed car about to cross from Lethem to neighbouring Brazil.

No reason was given by the SOCU Prosecutor for the decision.

Mr Brutus is on GY$16.7 million bail for 231 fraud charges, and his wife is on GY$10.5 million for similar charges.

The Magistrate made her decision after Mr Brutus’ lawyer, Eusi Anderson told the Court that he is in possession of a recording of his client informing the Region Nine Commander Mr Rose of his presence in Lethem immediately on his arrival by plane on December 16, 2024.

The Magistrate did not object to Mr Brutus travelling again to Culvert City, Lethem, to visit his father once he does not leave Guyana.

Mr Anderson also told the Court that Mr Brutus had also informed Commander Rose that he had taken a package for the serving police officer to give someone else.

“There’s a recording of that,” the lawyer said.

He said Mr Rose’s affidavit omitted that conversation from his affidavit. Mr Anderson said an unnamed “third party” could verify that the call was made. “The call was made from somebody else’s phone and that person is a senior member of the Guyana Police Force,” the lawyer said, adding that the Commander later questioned the police officer why he allowed Mr Brutus to use his phone.

After listening to the defence lawyer, the magistrate varied the order to allow for Mr Brutus to report to any other officer of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on duty if the two specifically designated officers—Superintendent Mahadeo Singh and Deputy Superintendent Harvey—are unavailable.

After SOCU Prosecutor David Braithwaite enquired about the status of Mr Brutus’ wife, Adonika Aulder, whose passport was returned by the Court and allowed her to travel overseas for pregnancy-related treatment, the Chief Magistrate remarked that the defendant was already in breach of the condition for the release of her passport which she used to depart to the United States. “The court has certain powers. I do not wish to exercise them at this point but I may be forced to do so,” she added.

The woman left Guyana on December 6, 2024 for five days by which time she should have appeared in person on December 18, but so far she has not returned to Guyana.

The Magistrate ordered that original medical records about Ms Aulder’s condition, which must be sent by FedEx, be submitted to the court on December 31. “I wish to see those records and I wish to see them as early as possible,” she said.

Attorney Anderson sought to assure the court that Ms Aulder, who is “doing much better”, would be returning to Guyana. “First and foremost, I want to put on the record that Ms Aulder is returning to Guyana…the moment she gets medical clearance,” he said.

He said she is heavily pregnant and is due for delivery in late January 2025.