Rotary Club of Georgetown launches literacy, empowerment initiatives for children

In celebration of Education Month and Rotary International’s September theme, “Basic Education and Literacy”, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central (RCGC) on Saturday said it launched several impactful initiatives to promote literacy and empower children and youth in local communities.

Backpack Distribution: Equipping Students for Success

Over 200 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to nursery, primary, and secondary school students in three communities: West Ruimveldt, Moblissa, and Kimbia. The beneficiaries included participants of the West Ruimveldt Literacy Programme, while children in Moblissa received their supplies along with educational health talks on nutrition, oral care, and hearing health. In Kimbia, students were delighted to receive their new backpacks, enhancing their readiness for the school year.

Supporting Orphanages with Educational Tools

To boost educational resources, RCGC donated computers and printers to two orphanages. The St. John’s Bosco Boys Orphanage in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, received three computers, a printer, and a backup battery. Similarly, the Prabhu Sharan Orphanage in Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, was provided with two computers, a printer, and a backup battery. These contributions are intended to improve access to technology and support the learning of children in these facilities.

West Ruimveldt Literacy Programme: Building Stronger Readers

Launched a year ago, the West Ruimveldt Literacy Programme continues to make remarkable strides in improving literacy among children aged 5 to 13. The after-school program, conducted four days a week, aimed for a 50% improvement in reading skills. A recent assessment by tutor Mrs. Rosel Menezes highlighted a 60% overall improvement, with some students excelling to achieve scores in the 80%-90% range, further underscoring the programme’s success.

READ Project: Empowering Children with Special Needs

On International Literacy Day (September 8), RCGC, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Georgetown Central and the Interact Clubs of Queen’s College and The Bishops’ High School, launched the READ (Read Everyday And Discover) Project: Pages of Potential. This literacy workshop catered to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) from the David Rose Special School, Sameir Uniquely Me!, and Gifted Hands Learning Centre for Special Needs. With interactive reading sessions led by professionals, the children received sensory kits, books, and other learning materials, enhancing their learning experiences.

President’s Message: Literacy as a Pathway to Empowerment

Jagdesh Haripershad, President of RCGC, emphasized the Club’s commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their circumstances, has access to literacy opportunities. “Literacy is a fundamental right and a pathway to empowerment,” Haripershad said. “Our goal is to ensure that every child can reach their full potential, no matter the challenges they face.”

Community Support: A Collective Effort

These initiatives were made possible thanks to the generous support of corporate partners, including Tropical Shipping, Ideal Autos Inc., Jivish & Associates Professional Services, CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, and Demerara Distillers Limited. Their contributions have significantly amplified the impact of RCGC’s efforts in promoting literacy and education in Guyana.