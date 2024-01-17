CDB postpones annual news conference; bank mum on whether officials sent on leave

Last Updated on Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 15:21 by Denis Chabrol

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) on Wednesday announced the postponement of its annual press conference by one month, even as the financial institution remained mum on whether several top officials have been sent on leave.

The CDB announced that the press conference that was originally slated for January 23, 2024 would now be held almost one month later, but gave no reason for the decision in the two-sentence update. “The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will now be holding its 2024 Annual News Conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Subsequent updates will be shared directly and published via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.”

A spokeswoman for the Bridgetown, Barbados-based regional financial institution only maintained that the press conference was “rescheduled” but declined to say whether senior bank officials were sent on leave or asked to go on leave… The spokeswoman told Demerara Waves Online News that “your email has been received. We will get back to you.”

Among those who were scheduled to appear at the news conference, who theme is “Facilitating Resilient Prosperity”, were CDB President Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon; Vice-President Finance & Corporate Services, Gregory N. Hill; Director, Projects Department, Mrs. Therese Turner Jones, and Director, Economics Department Mr Ian Durant.

Up to late Wednesday afternoon no further information was forthcoming from the CDB in response to the query.

CDB said the news conference was expected to focus on recommendations on how CDB intends to harness regional and international alliances to broker new partnerships for holistic and inclusive development, an overview of CDB’s strategies for resource mobilisation, a review of 2023 regional economic performance and the forecast for 2024, results of CDB-supported projects implemented in 2023, and a preview of planned projects, rationale and expected outcomes for 2024

Journalists were also invited to schedule one-on-one interviews with the presenters, which will take place immediately following the News Conference.

Dr Leon was in Guyana last week when he met with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.