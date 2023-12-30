Senior Chronicle newspaper editorial staffer sent on leave amid sexual harassment allegations

Last Updated on Saturday, 30 December 2023, 19:43 by Denis Chabrol

A senior Guyana Chronicle editorial staff member has been sent on leave as police on Saturday continued their investigation into sexual misconduct allegedly committed on a female member of the editorial department.

“The male employee was immediately sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation,” the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL), publisher of the Guyana Chronicle newspaper, said in a statement.

GNNL said the alleged incidents of sexual assault occurred on on December 22 and 27, 2023 and were brought to the attention of the company’s management on Friday, December 29, 2023, afternoon after a police report was made at the Alberttown Police Station.

“The lodging of a formal complaint led to the arrest of the male employee,” police said.

The employee has since been released from police custody as the probe continues.

The State-owned and controlled newspaper company said that on becoming aware of the alleged occurrences, the management promptly initiated an internal inquiry and has “fully cooperated with the Guyana Police Force in their investigation.

The GNNL said it “expresses profound concern regarding the recent reports of sexual assault from a female staff member against a male employee of the company.” The publisher said it regarded such reports with utmost seriousness and remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a safe and respectful working environment for all employees.