Juveniles escape from Sophia Holding Centre; teacher fired; Home Affairs Ministry silent

Last Updated on Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 15:53 by Denis Chabrol

Three juveniles, who escaped from the Sophia Holding Centre, are yet to be recaptured but the head of that facility has been fired in connection with that occurrence, sources said Tuesday.

The Guyana Police Force on Monday ignored a request for information about the escape that occurred on September 21. 2022. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also been silent about the incident.

Sources have since indicated that a Juvenile Correctional Teacher’s service was terminated a day after the juveniles fled the facility in Georgetown. The teacher has been reportedly accused by the Ministry of Home Affairs of failing to keep the keys safely while supervising the detainees resulting in their escape, hence his service has been terminated for negligence.

Demerara Waves Online News has been unable to confirm whether a fourth juvenile, who was in solitary confinement, escaped.

Police sources said the escapees, have not been recaptured. Repeated efforts to obtain details from senior officers of the Guyana Police Force and the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn have proved futile.

The Guyana Police Force has become increasingly selective about the incidents and accidents that informs the media about. Severe shooting incidents and accidents involving known government politicians and high-profile business persons have been hushed in recent months.