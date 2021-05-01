Men steal car after assisting owner to replace punctured tyre

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 May 2021, 17:50 by Denis Chabrol

A man was allegedly robbed of his car by three men shortly after they assisted him to replace a punctured tyre.

Police identified the victim as Janell Doris of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

The robbery allegedly occurred at about 2:20 PM at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Mr. Doris told police that after the tire was replaced, one of the men went back to his car, took out a cutlass and threatened to chop him.

He informed investigators that after he was forced to flee, one of the men entered the new-model silver grey Allion motorcar and they sped off.

The car number is PWW 7281

Mr. Doris says he was in the area of Loo Creek when he developed a blowout from his rear left side wheel.

He said he pulled over and an unknown vehicle pulled up in front of him with three persons inside and two exited the vehicle to assist him with replacing the wheel.