17-year old West Demerara schoolgirl goes missing

Last Updated on Friday, 30 April 2021, 13:51 by Denis Chabrol

A 17-year old student of Stewartville Secondary School has gone missing since April 30, police said.

She is Stephanie Dorris.

The five-foot tall, medium built teenager went missing on April 26. Dorris, who is a student of Stewartville Secondary School, West Coast Demerara, was last seen wearing an orange-coloured three-quarter pants and white T-shirt with black slippers.

Police said a missing person report was made on April 27, one day after she was last seen.

Anyone with information that may lead to the whereabouts of Stephanie Doris is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence, police said.