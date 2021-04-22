Seven juveniles escape from Holding Centre; four recaptured

Last Updated on Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:50 by Denis Chabrol

Seven detainees at the Sophia Holding Centre early Thursday morning escaped from that facility, but four of them have since been returned to the facility on the outskirts of central Georgetown, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said between 2:30 AM and 2:40 AM, the seven juveniles escaped.

An alarm was raised and quick police response led to the recapturing of three of the escaped juveniles, police added.

Shortly after 7 AM, according to police, a fourth was taken back to the facility in the company of his mother.

Police said they were continuing their search for the remaining three.