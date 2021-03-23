Convicted murderer, who escaped from Mazaruni Prison, among three shot dead

Last Updated on Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 0:47 by Denis Chabrol

One of four prisoners, who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison earlier this year, was Monday night shot dead in the backlands of the East Coast Demerara, police said.

He has been identified as 25-year old Imran Ramsaywack who escaped from the maximum security prison in February. His last known address had been given as Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice. He was convicted for the 2015 murder of Samantha Benjamin of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

High-level police sources said a man and a woman were also shot dead, but they were yet to be identified.

So far, police have recovered one gun and searches were up to Tuesday morning ongoing, the officer said.

Ramsaywack, Kenrick Lyte, Samuel Gouveia and Rayon Jones bolted from the Mazaruni Prison in February by sawing off steel bars from one of the cells there.

After they had turned up at the home of Jones’ father and allegedly received a change of clothing and other types of support, they had not been seen or heard from.