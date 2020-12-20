BREAKING: Fire destroys house at Eccles

Last Updated on Sunday, 20 December 2020, 9:16 by Denis Chabrol

Fire Sunday morning destroyed a house at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, leaving a family of four homeless, fire and police sources confirmed.

The thick black smoke could be seen from miles billowing from 94 CC Eccles nearer to the Industrial Site.

Police said no one was injured and none of the neighbouring building was affected by the blaze.

The house was occupied by Samuel Ward, his wife and two children.

Preliminary information is that the fire started in a room.